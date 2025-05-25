Panthers’ defense has had few answers for Buccaneers past 5 seasons
You get the sense that the NFL schedule makers are somewhat excited about what could be when it comes to the team from Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers got off to a miserable 1-7 start this past season, then rebounded to win four of their final nine games. Dave Canales’s club also made life tough for both Super Bowl teams from a year ago, albeit in losing efforts to the Chiefs (30-27) and Eagles (22-16) in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively.
Back to the schedule, the Panthers and the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The clubs will face each other twice in the final three weeks of 2025. The Week 16 meeting will take place in Charlotte, the second clash at Tampa on a day and time to be determined.
The Bucs own the NFC's longest current playoff streak at five straight years, and have won four consecutive NFC South titles. Meanwhile, the Panthers have not been to the playoffs since 2017 and haven't won a division title since their Super Bowl 50 campaign of 2015.
What’s been really depressing is how the Panthers have fared against the division rival from the Sunshine State the past five seasons dating back to 2020. Carolina has dropped five straight meetings and are 1-9 vs. the Bucs in the last 10 encounters.
There are numerous factors that have gone into the Panthers’ current woes vs. Tampa. One big problem is how the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield, have toyed with the Carolina defense. During his time with the Bucs, Brady faced the Panthers’ six times and the team owned a 5-1 record. In each of the five victories, Tampa Bay scored at least 30 points. In the six meetings, Brady threw 11 TD passes and only one interception, and was sacked only six times.
Mayfield has owned the Panthers the past two seasons (4-0), although his numbers are quite as impressive. He’s overcome 10 sacks by throwing for seven scores and three picks—five of those touchdown passes in last season’s 48-14 win at Tampa in Week 17. All told, Brady and Mayfield have combined for 18 scores and only four interceptions in the Buccaneers’ last 10 clashes with Carolina.
Is this the year Carolina ends its current losing streak in this series? Could the NFC South come down to the final three games of the season for both the Buccaneers and Panthers? Imagine the storylines late in 2025.
