Baker Mayfield, Bucs Super Bowl champion named to college football legend list
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been stellar in his first two seasons with the team. He is finally beginning to look like the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman ranked the top 25 players in college football since 2000, and Mayfield came in at No. 14.
Buccaneers listed in college football legend list
"Mayfield won the starting job as a walk-on freshman at Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma, where he also initially walked on. He flourished in Lincoln Riley’s system, leading the Sooners to three Big 12 titles and two Playoff bids and finishing in the top four of the Heisman race three years in a row, including winning the award in 2017," Feldman wrote.
Mayfield wasn't the only Buccaneers entry on the list. Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who was part of the team from 2019-21 and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV, came in at No. 3 after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
"The Huskers were a good team in 2009 but hardly a national title contender, finishing 10-4 and No. 14. But thanks in large part to the 6-4, 310-pound Suh, Nebraska held eight of its opponents to 10 points or fewer," Feldman wrote.
"Suh finished fourth in the Heisman voting. He won the Lombardi Award, Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award. He became the first defensive player to win the Associated Press College Player of the Year Award since it was created 11 years earlier."
