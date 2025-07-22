All Panthers

Panthers’ defensive comeback may depend on status of former Pro Bowler

It was a forgettable year for the 2024 Carolina Panthers on defense. That could change in a very positive way this season if their best defender is healthy.

Russell Baxter

Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Fans of the Carolina Panthers and members of the media who cover the team could probably recite the club's dismal 2024 defensive statistics right off the top of their heads. Dave Canales's squad allowed the most total yards (6,877) and most rushing yards (3,057) in the league. The Panthers also set a new NFL record for most points allowed (534) in a single season.

There wasn't a lot of pressure put on opposing quarterbacks. Carolina totaled 32 sacks—tied for the third-fewest in the league. The team managed a mere 17 takeaways in as many games. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressed every aspect of this unit in free agency and the draft. From the interior of the defensive line and the pass rush, to inside linebacker and safety.

Hence, Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic asked a simple question regarding coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit in 2025. Is it going to be better?

Carolina’s defensive performance in 2024 was simply offensive

“It would be hard to be much worse. A big reason for the paltry pass rush was the fact that the Panthers were repeatedly gashed in the run game, leading to few third-and-long situations in which the pass rushers could eat. Morgan tried to attack the problems in free agency. A year after rebuilding the offensive line, the former Panthers linebacker-turned-GM missed out on his biggest target (Milton Williams) but added free-agent pieces to all three levels of the defense.

Cam Jackson
Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) gestures during a review against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“In addition to the edge rushers,” explained Person, “the Panthers also took Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom and Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson on the third day of the draft. But the key to the Evero-coordinated D could be the health of Derrick Brown…”

The latter goes without saying. As for those aforementioned edge rushers, there’s four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings), as well as 2025 draft choices Nic Scourton (2 Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). Ransom is joined at safety by former Raiders’ thumper Tre’von Moehrig. Jackson will learn from veterans such as Brown and A’Shawn Robinson, as well as 2025 free-agent pickups Bobby Brown III (Rams) and Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs).

It's going to be interesting to see how fast this revamped unit takes to gel. In any case, the growing pains in 2025 couldn’t possibly match the ineptitude of this past season.

