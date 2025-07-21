Star defender's return will shape Carolina Panthers camp, insider claims
The Carolina Panthers can't feasibly have a worse defense than last year. Sure, every player they added could flame out, but that's highly unlikely, and the bar is quite literally on the floor. They fielded the worst unit in the league by a fair margin, especially up front.
With some additions, it is going to be better, but the biggest is not a trade, signing, or draft selection. It's the return of Derrick Brown, the star DT who went down in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season. His return is one of the biggest storylines at camp this week and on, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.
Can Derrick Brown turn the Panthers defense around?
In 2023, the Panthers had a mediocre defense, but it got much, much worse in 2024 when Derrick Brown was lost to injury. His return and health this year should, on paper, make this defense a much more competent unit.
"The defense’s undoing started early last year when Brown tore his meniscus in Week 1 and was lost for the season. When Shaq Thompson went down with an Achilles injury three weeks later, the Panthers were without two of their best players and leaders on defense. Thompson is gone — the latest ex-Panther to join Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in Buffalo," Joe Person wrote.
Brown's return should steady things, even if Person is reporting that the Panthers want to bring Brown along slowly to get him ready. So while he won't be a huge participant in training camp, his presence will loom large. "That’s a sound strategy given Brown’s importance to the defense. The 2020 first-round pick from Auburn had a monster season in 2023, finishing with more tackles (103) than any defensive lineman in NFL history and going to his first Pro Bowl," Person said.
Brown is a star, but he's also only one of 11 players on the field, and he doesn't even play the most impactful positions. One could argue that Jaycee Horn (cornerback) and Nic Scourton/Princely Umanmielen (edge) will have the biggest impact on Carolina's defense, but the star is Brown, and his return should bolster the team greatly.
