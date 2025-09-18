Panthers great Cam Newton misses mark on Shedeur Sanders, Eagles and Ravens
The more we learn about the pre-draft process for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders the more confused we get. While it seemed illogical that Sanders fell as far as he did in the draft, it sounds like he didn't do himself any favors.
The latest story to come out is that Sanders made it known he didn't want to get drafted by the Baltimore Ravens because he didn't want to be a backup behind Lamar Jackson. Apparently, Sanders didn't want to go to the Philadelphia Eagles for the same reason - not wanting to play second fiddle to Jalen Hurts.
Here's what Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton had to say about that on the most-recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast.
Cam Newton on Shedeur Sanders reports
Normally we agree with Newton's takes, but this is one where he misses the mark.
Why Cam Newton was wrong
It's alright that Sanders wanted to start right away, but to outright refuse a team because they already have an established franchise quarterback is foolish. Especially when those two teams he refused are two of the smartest, most-consistently successful organizations in the NFL.
Sanders' stance was essentially like refusing to go on a date with Jennifer Lawrence or Margaret Qualley because he was holding out for a chance to marry Beyonce'. In other words, completely unrealistic.
And so Sanders landed with the Cleveland Browns, one of the longest-suffering franchises in all of professional sports - and he wound up not being their starter, anyway.
You never know what might have happened in Philadelphia or Baltimore- where he almost certainly would have been better-coached and better-prepared for an opportunity to start than he will be in Cleveland. If either Jalen Hurts or LamarJackson got injured Sanders might have had a chance to step in and take over as QB1 for a contender.
Now? Sanders may literally never get his feet firmly on the ground in this league. Sometimes you have to take what you can get.
