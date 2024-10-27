Panthers injuries: D.J. Johnson, Feleipe Franks among players dinged up in Denver
The Carolina Panthers looked like a real NFL team for a few minutes there in the first quarter, scoring an opening-drive touchdown for the first time in Bryce Young's pro career. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there and the Panthers didn't score again until garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The Denver Broncos went on to win 28-14 at home, handing Carolina its fifth-straight loss and dropping their record on the year to 1-7.
If only that was the extent of it. Because this particular franchise seems to be cursed, they also suffered a couple more injuries, adding to an already-extensive list of players who are banged up right now. Here's a quick review of who went down against the Broncos.
OLB D.J. Johnson
The biggest injury of the day was for edge rusher D.J. Johnson, who suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was listed as questionable to return but later ruled out. If Johnson winds up missing time it would be another brutal blow for an outside linebacker unit that's already weak. D.J. Wonnum's imminent return could take at least some of the sting out, though.
TE Feleipe Franks
The team also saw their special teams ace tight end Feleipe Franks go down with a head injury. It's difficult to say what happened exactly from the broadcast, but there was a skirmish afterwards between several Broncos and Panthers players. Franks immediately left the field and was quickly ruled out with a concussion.
OT Ikem Ekwonu, WR Xavier Legette
Along the way Carolina also had a couple of minor injuries to key players. In the second quarter rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette limped off the field, raising fears about an already-battered wide receiver corps. However, he quickly returned to action. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu also sat out for a series in the second half but returned on the next drive. We'll have to wait and see if either one of them pops up on the injury report for next week.
