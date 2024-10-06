Panthers injuries: Jadeveon Clowney, Taylor Moton, Tommy Tremble, several others knocked out vs. Bears
The Carolina Panthers scored the first points of today's road game against the Chicago Bears, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Chubba Hubbard's touchdown run. It was all downhill from there, as Chicago immediately responded with a touchdown for DJ Moore on a busted coverage, and then continued throwing haymakers at this Panthers defense, which looked punch drunk even before halftime. In the end, they lost by a score of 36-10. To make matters worse, several players went down with injuries along the way, including a couple of very important starting linemen.
The first to suffer an injury was tight end Tommy Tremble, who got cracked in the helmet by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on a catch and run and was seemingly immediately knocked out, resulting in a fumble. Tremble was listed as questionable to return with a concussion and then eventually ruled out.
Not long after, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also went down with a shoulder injury and immediately joined Tremble in the locker room. He did not get back on the field, either. Edge rusher DJ Johnson was also dinged up at one point, dropping the edge rotation into somewhere near the fifth circle of hell. Johnson eventually returned to the field in the fourth quarter, though.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette had a breakout game last week, but he was unable to make an impact against the Bears, and he also left with a shoulder injury.
Center Austin Corbett also suffered a bicep injury in the second half and was listed as doubtful to return going into the fourth quarter.
Perhaps the worst injury of the day (or at least the most significant) was for right tackle Taylor Moton, who suffered an elbow issue and was ruled out in the third quarter. That could jeopardize Moton's long streak of consecutive starts for the Panthers.
We'll see what head coach Dave Canales has to say about the injuries after the game but we may not learn much until Wednesday's first injury report for Week 6 is due out.
At times like these it's important to remember the number one rule of Carolina Panthers football - as bad as it may seem - it can always get worse.
