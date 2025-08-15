All Panthers

Panthers injury updates: Dave Canales on Jaycee Horn, Nic Scourton & Jalen Coker

Carolina's head coach offered updates on several players following yesterday's joint practice in Houston.

Tim Weaver

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

No NFL team is ever 100% healthy at any point in the calendar year. Even though they have only played one preseason game the Carolina Panthers are no exception to that rule. At yesterday's joint practice with the Houston Texans, several players were missing in action.

The good news is that most of the absences were due to illness or heat-related issued rather than actual injuries. After the practice was concluded, head coach Dave Canales offered updates on several of them.

Jaycee Horn ruled out vs. Texans

FIrst, star cornerback Jaycee Horn will not be playing in tomorrow's second preseason game of the year against Houston. Horn suffered a thumb injury in a car accident while driving to practice earlier this week outside Bank of America Stadium and has been practicing catching balls with one hand.

Horn was also held out of last week's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, so there's a good chance he won't see the field at all until Week 1 in Jacksonville.

That's the only true injury update coming out of yesterday's practice, although rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton gave fans a scare when he was carted off at one point.

Nic Scourton overheats

Fortunately, Scourton's condition was due to the heat in Houston rather than an injury. He received fluids via IV. Scourton was the team's highest-graded player against Cleveland.

Canales also told reporters that wide receiver Jalen Coker was held out of practice with an illness, including a high fever and swollen lymph nodes, so he remained behind at the team hotel. There's no word yet if he will be able to play on Saturday.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans

Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team

Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong

Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.