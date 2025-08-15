Panthers injury updates: Dave Canales on Jaycee Horn, Nic Scourton & Jalen Coker
No NFL team is ever 100% healthy at any point in the calendar year. Even though they have only played one preseason game the Carolina Panthers are no exception to that rule. At yesterday's joint practice with the Houston Texans, several players were missing in action.
The good news is that most of the absences were due to illness or heat-related issued rather than actual injuries. After the practice was concluded, head coach Dave Canales offered updates on several of them.
Jaycee Horn ruled out vs. Texans
FIrst, star cornerback Jaycee Horn will not be playing in tomorrow's second preseason game of the year against Houston. Horn suffered a thumb injury in a car accident while driving to practice earlier this week outside Bank of America Stadium and has been practicing catching balls with one hand.
Horn was also held out of last week's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, so there's a good chance he won't see the field at all until Week 1 in Jacksonville.
That's the only true injury update coming out of yesterday's practice, although rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton gave fans a scare when he was carted off at one point.
Nic Scourton overheats
Fortunately, Scourton's condition was due to the heat in Houston rather than an injury. He received fluids via IV. Scourton was the team's highest-graded player against Cleveland.
Canales also told reporters that wide receiver Jalen Coker was held out of practice with an illness, including a high fever and swollen lymph nodes, so he remained behind at the team hotel. There's no word yet if he will be able to play on Saturday.
