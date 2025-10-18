Panthers get big break with scoop on injury for Jets star Garrett Wilson
The Carolina Panthers have a chance to build some real momentum going into Sunday's road game against the New York Jets. They have won three of their last four games and the stars appear to be aligning for another victory.
On Friday the Panthers got some great news on the inury front, as CBS Sports reported that the Jets' star wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not be playing in this week's game.
This is a huge blow for the Jets' offense, which has very little firepower to go around. Wilson is by far their best receiver, with over 200 receiving yards more than their second-leading pass-catcher. Wilson has also led the Jets in receiving yards in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Allen Lazard is also out this week for the Jets, leaving them with just three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster.
Wilson being out of the lineup is particularly good news for Carolina's cornerbacks, who had all sorts of trouble last week trying to stop George Pickens.
The absence will allow defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to focus his attention on stopping the Jets' other two main weapons: the rushing prowess of Breece Hall and Justin Fields.
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers are also getting a boost in this department. After sitting out the team's first six games on the injured reserve list, Jalen Coker is expected to be activated later today and be in the lineup on Sunday for the first time this season.
Coker's numbers as a rookie (478 yards, two touchdowns) really aren't all that special, but one has to keep in mind that he didn't start seeing real snaps until Week 5, and he also missed a month with another quad injury later in the season.
When he was on the field, Coker demonstrated a strong chemistry with Bryce Young, as good as any Carolina receiver aside from Adam Thielen. That kind of dynamic is desperately needed for the Panthers' passing offense right now, and Coker should have an opportunity to really produce right away.
