Panthers linked to long-time vet who'd look great next to Derrick Brown
If the Carolina Panthers only manage to improve one position group this offseason, it should probably be their interior defensive line rotation. Given that they need two new starters at safety you could make a case for that spot, but the problems up front were the primary reason why they ranked last in run defense this past season and the worst all time in points allowed.
If you watched the Panthers' front seven in 2024 you already know that the defensive line almost didn't exist at all as far as their opponents were concerned. Practically every ball carrier was given a clean line to reach the second level without facing any resistance to speak of. That put a ton of pressure on Josey Jewell and the other linebackers and set the rest of the group up for failure.
Good news: there are several high-quality defensive tackles who are about to hit the market next week - and another big name was added to the group yesterday when the Washington Commanders released Jonathan Allen.
A former first-round draft pick by Washington out of Alabama in 2017, Allen has been playing his position at a high level for a long time. In 109 career NFL games he's posted 42 sacks, 118 quarterback hits and 60 tackles for a loss. Allen made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 for his efforts.
Allen would be a great addition to any team that needs help on their interior, and the Panthers qualify as much as any. With Derrick Brown out for the season Carolina's lack of depth up front was quickly exposed, and other teams took advantage all year.
Adding Allen to the mix would at least give the Panthers one of the stronger starting combos in the league next to Brown. If the two of them could stay healthy it would go a long, long way towards fixing the team's issues against the run in 2024. At least one analyst sees Carolina as a fit for Allen. Here's what Last Word on Sports had to say about it.
"Last offseason, the Panthers didn’t do much to address the pass-rushing unit other than signing veteran Jadeveon Clowney but losing Brian Burns in the process. Carolina must build an all-around team that maximizes Young’s contract and the only way they do that is to provide some relief for Derrick Brown's return..Brown is one of the best defensive linemen in this unit and could use a talent like Allen given his experience."
Signing Allen probably won't come cheap given his pedigree and status as a former first-round draft pick, but if the Panthers make some obvious salary cap casualty moves like cutting Miles Sanders and Shy Tuttle there should be plenty of room to fit Allen on the books.
