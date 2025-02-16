Panthers linked to Pro Bowl running back to replace Miles Sanders
With the Super Bowl now one week removed, NFL teams are getting down to the gritty business of reshaping their rosters ahead of free agnecy. For many teams that means cutting veteran who don't fit the direction they're going in, or just make more sense as a salary cap casualty than being a contributor. One is about to hit the market that should interest the Carolina Panthers.
Yesterday the Miami Dolphins released three players, including veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who's been in the league since 2015 and made the Pro Bowl just a couple of years ago. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports thinks the Panthers should pounce and sign him.
LWOS on Panthers-Raheem Mostert
"The Panthers should find a new running back to pair with uprising star Chuba Hubbard. Carolina will likely cut an aging Miles Sanders this offseason. While Mostert probably won’t make a huge difference, the Panthers could use him in a temporary role."
Miles Sanders is a pretty obvious cut candidate, and the Panthers will also need another running back to fill the void created by Jonathon Brooks' second ACL tear, which is expected to put him on the sidelines for the entire 2025 season.
Mostert may be past his prime, but he proved he can still be very productive not too long ago. In 2023 he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns to go with over 1,000 rushing yards. His role was dramatically diminished in 2024 with Miami, but he still appeared in 13 games and saw 85 carries.
If the Panthers were to sign Mostert he would likely project as their number two running back on the depth chart beneath Chuba Hubbard. Signing Mostert would not break the bank and provide some much-needed depth at a position that's getting more important every year as defenses grow more conservative against the pass.
