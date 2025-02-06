Panthers linked to former top-five NFL draft pick in free agency
One of many difficult decisions facing Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan this offseason is what to do at the QB2 spot. Andy Dalton has served in that role the last two seasons and performed relatively well (for a backup). However, he's now 37 years old and is about to become a free agent, so there's a good chanc the Panthers will look to replace him with a younger backup option behind Bryce Young.
While the pickings are slim at quarterback in regards to potential starters, there are several decent backup options who are about to hit the market. If they want an older, more experienced vet they could target someone like Cooper Rush. If they prefer someone younger with more upside they might target Zach Wilson. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports believes Wilson could end up in Carolina.
LWOS on Panthers-Zach Wilson
"Andy Dalton is aging and will hit the free-agent market. This means the Panthers will need a backup either way. Perhaps, Wilson could revive his career with Carolina even as a solid backup and might have a shot of competing for the job if Young underperforms."
Wilson has been one of the league's worst quarterbacks since entering the league as a second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, the Jets didn't exactly set him up for success and Wilson still has the traits that made him a top-five overall pick in the first place.
While his decision making still has leagues of growth to go through, Wilson has oodles of arm talent and is quick enough with his legs to make plays. Wilson is also still very young (he's 25 years old) and may yet deliver on his potential.
Remember, at this time last year Sam Darnold was an unqualified bust, and now he's poised to cash in on a big contract after having a break-through year for the Vikings. Darnold is far from the first young quarterback to struggle for several seasons and then figure things out, and he won't be the last. If the Panthers think Zach Wilson could follow a similar path he'd be worth exploring as a high-ceiling, low-floor kind of option as opposed to the traditional conservative route most teams take at QB2.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers sign intriguing weapon at WR for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers may have a problem on their hands with key WR
Panthers predicted to fill glaring hole with massive free agent addition
NFL scout suggests mind-boggling trade for the Carolina Panthers