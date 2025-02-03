NFL free agency: Ranking 6 potential backups for Bryce Young in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have their starting quarterback locked in.
Bryce Young's second half resurrection was a major catalyst for the Panthers' improved form, and it is the major catalyst for the hype train chugging along Mint street in Charlotte. However, amidst a myriad of roster needs, Carolina has a vacancy at backup quarterback that ranks closer to the top of the needs list than one would think.
There are a handful of options on the open market that could fit in well with the Panthers. Lets rank them.
6. Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke has history with the Panthers, although there was a completely different regime in charge when he donned the Process Blue back in 2018. After starting 30 games in three years for the Commanders and Falcons, Heinicke was relegated to a full-time bench role in 2024 with the Chargers. He's a veteran option with a penchant for the dramatic that could function as a diet-Bryce Young if forced into action.
5. Trey Lance
Walk with me.
Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was hailed as an über-talented athlete that needed refinement and repetition in order to earn a spot as a long-term NFL quarterback.
Dave Canales, the head coach of the Panthers, is hailed as one of the league's preeminent quarterback whisperers who has revived the careers of three near-flameouts.
Sounds like a match made in heaven.
4. Justin Fields
See above. On top of getting to work with Canales to refine the finer points of his game, Carolina can unleash Fields as a change-of-pace option as a running threat on third downs. The Panthers don't run quarterback sneaks, the league's most effective short-yardage play, because of Young's size. Fields can do that and plenty more as a de-facto wildcat quarterback off a team's bench.
3. Jacoby Brissett
Brissett is the most like-for-like Andy Dalton replacement on the market, but he's just a tad younger than the aging veteran. He has ties to the Carolinas from college (he played at North Carolina State) and makes a ton of sense as a cheap, veteran option.
2. Cooper Rush
This makes sense for two reasons.
One, he kind of resembles Andy Dalton. Two, he diced the Panthers up in a dominant Cowboys win, and has proven to the Carolina faithful that he can enter games off the pine and play well enough for his team to compete.
1. Andy Dalton
This is by far the most likely scenario and one I feel confident in projecting.
Dalton, by all accounts, has a fantastic working relationship with both Dave Canales and Bryce Young, he's put down roots in Charlotte, and performed well enough in spot duty for Carolina to feel comfortable handing him the keys if needed.
The Panthers are going to upheave a large chunk of their roster this offseason, so any continuity will be welcomed. Bringing back Andy Dalton makes plenty of sense for both sides and it would save Dave Canales from having to teach another player his offensive system, freeing him up to further develop the team's core pieces on offense.
