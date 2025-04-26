Carolina Panthers make their biggest move of the draft in adding DT Cam Jackson
It goes without saying just how bad the Carolina Panthers’ defense was this past season. There are plenty of negative numbers, and one of the biggest flaws was allowing an NFL-worst 179.8 yards per game on the ground. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up at least 100 yards rushing in all but one game. That was in a Week 3 win over the Raiders, a team that ran for the fewest yards in the league in 2024.
This offseason, GM Dan Morgan signed some big bodies in veterans Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton to plug the middle. On Saturday afternoon, they used the 140th overall pick on a 6’6”, 328-pound performer from the University of Florida.
Here’s the skinny on defensive tackle Cam Jackson from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “Massive nose tackle whose lack of productivity belies his potential to imprint on NFL games as a run defender. Jackson is a complete non-factor as a rusher, so his spot on a draft board will be relative to a team’s willingness to take a two-down player in need of polish. He’s long and plays with extremely heavy hands and an ability to overwhelm single blockers at times.
“When he’s allowed to swap paint and focus on smaller areas of containment, he’s a tough out. He gets knocked off his spot more than he should, but better block take-on and technique should create better consistency. Jackson has freakish size and is a more enticing prospect when tape flashes are prioritized in the evaluation process.
That first sentence by Zierlein speaks volumes. Carolina surrendered at least 200 yards on the ground in each of their final seven games. Jackson can’t get on the field fast enough.
