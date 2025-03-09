Panthers predicted to replenish safeties room with projected $60 million star
As we approach the start of free agency this week, with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday and the official start of free agency on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers have a big question mark at the safety position.
That's because three players who accounted for a massive bulk of snaps in 2024, Xavier Woods, Nick Scott and Jordan Fuller, are all pending free agents and aren't guaranteed to return. On top of that, Carolina could simply use an upgrade at the position.
With Carolina facing that reality, Jarrett Bailey over at Touchdown Wire predicts the team will ink Miami Dolphins safety and pending free agent Jevon Holland to a deal in free agency.
"I had to legitimately look up who the Panthers’ starting safeties were, which tells you all you need to know about their defense (they’re starting safeties are Xavier Woods and Demani Richardson for those wondering)," Bailey wrote. "They need help everywhere, and I would fully expect them to add an edge rusher as well, but kicking off the offseason by adding Holland would be a good first step."
Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Holland is projected to land a deal in the range of $15-$20 million annually, which could lead to the Dolphins passing on bringing him back.
"From what I understand, he's gonna have a very fruitful market," Wolfe said of Holland. "Talking to people in Indy, and even through the last few days, he's expected to eclipse $15 million a year, maybe even close to $20 million a year. That may be something that's a little rich for the Dolphins' blood."
Linking Holland to the Panthers makes sense for a few reasons. Not only does Carolina have a need at safety, but the Panthers are reportedly "in the mix" for the veteran defender, Wolfe noted.
The former second-round pick is coming off a season in which he posted the best coverage numbers of his career. Holland's 54.2% completion rate allowed and 89.0 passer rating when targeted were personal bests for him.
Holland has also shown he has a knack for being an impact run defender, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grade of 73.4. It goes without saying he'd be an upgrade for the Panthers in more ways than one.
When it comes to cap space, the Panthers are in good enough shape to afford Holland. Carolina has $27.1 million to work with ahead of free agency, and things will be even better for the team once 2026 rolls around. Spotrac believes Holland will garner a hefty four-year, $60.5 million deal.
