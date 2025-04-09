Panthers predicted to draft wide receiver not named Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8
When it comes to mock drafts for the Carolina Panthers, experts picking a wide receiver for the team has been common.
Usually, that selection is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is widely considered the best player at his position in this year's class and is expected to be the first wideout taken.
But SNY's Connor Hughes recently threw a bit of a curveball for the Panthers in his mock draft. He has Carolina taking a wideout at No. 8, but it's Missouri's Luther Burden III. Meanwhile, McMillan goes to the New England Patriots with the No. 4 selection.
"It’s pretty crazy how Bryce Young’s late-season resurgence changed the overall outlook of him," Hughes wrote. "He seemed destined to be traded when Carolina benched him for Andy Dalton. Now, there are hopes of him being a franchise quarterback again. Burden gives Young another weapon to work with, joining Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen."
The Panthers' need for receiver help is obvious. Adam Thielen is on the back nine of his career and is set to turn 35, and the jury is still out on Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Knowing all that, the Panthers need to add more options for Bryce Young.
Burden is primarily a slot wide receiver who can stretch the field and rack up yards after the catch from the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. He has also shown contested-catch prowess.
After breaking out with a 1,200-yard season in 2023, Burden's stats took a dip in 2024, as he only posted 676 yards and six touchdowns through the air. However, that was more a result of Missouri's offensive struggles than anything Burden did.
Experts have routinely mocked Burden in the second half of the first round or later, so this might be a reach. Carolina could likely trade back to acquire more draft capital and still land Burden on Day 1.
