Panthers predicted to land rising SEC edge rusher in 2025 NFL draft
If the Carolina Panthers decide that they don't need to reset at quarterback yet again in the 2025 NFL draft, it would free them up to address one of their many roster holes in Round 1. At the moment the best possible use of that first pick appears to be adding another weapon to Carolina's pass rush. Heading into Week 11 the Panthers rank 31st in sacks despite the boost they got from the activation of DJ Wonnum from the PUP list.
In a new mock draft from Kyle Crabb at the 33rd team, the Panthers do just that, selecting Georgia outside linebacker Jalon Walker at number 10 overall.
"On the other hand, the pass-rush group isn't collecting many wins. Charles Harris and A'Shawn Robinson entered Week 10 as the only Panthers defenders with two whole sacks or more on the season. Georgia's Jalon Walker is a diverse, disruptive talent that Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could certainly weaponize to bring some more potency to pressuring the opposition."
Walker (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) doesn't exactly have eye-popping numbers. In 39 games with the Bulldogs he's totaled 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss to go with 47 solo tackles. For the season he's at 5.5 sacks nd eight TFL.
Those numbers probably won't raise your heart rate any, but teams don't draft prospects based on how well they performed in college - they pick them based on what they believe they can do at the next level. What matters with Walker is that he has the traits to become an impactful edge rusher in the NFL, per the scouting report at The Draft Network:
"Walker has an explosive first step, powerful hand counters, and the athleticism to be a difficult defender to block for offensive tackles. Walker has the athletic profile to be a versatile front-seven defender but his biggest impact may be as a stand-up edge rusher in the NFL on third downs. "
Drafting Walker would give him the chance to land at the top of the team's edge rotation, provided veteran Jadeveon Clowney doesn't step it up down the stretch.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton on what Panthers QB Bryce Young has to improve on
Is Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs-Panthers game in Week 12?
Should Panthers pick Bryce Young’s replacement in 2025 NFL draft?
Thomas Davis clears the air over perceived snub of Cam Newton