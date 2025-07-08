Panthers-Rams trade proposal helps shore up Carolina weak spot
Although Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers finished strong during his debut season as head coach, much of that was due to the fact that the club’s offense began to come into its own thanks to rejuvenated quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers’ defense was historically bad in many aspects. The team set a new and dubious NFL record for points allowed (534) in a single season.
The club gave up the most total yards and rushing yards in the league in 2024. Despite the presence of quality cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, no team in the NFL gave up more touchdowns through the air (35) this past season. General manager Dan Morgan added some safety help via free agency (Tre’von Moehrig) and the draft (Lathan Ransom). It’s been suggested that the team may want to add an experienced free safety. Veterans Julian Blackmon or Justin Simmons are two names that have been mentioned.
On the other hand, there may be another candidate to join Ejiro Evero’s defense this season. Lorenzo J. Reyna of ClutchPoints suggested that the Los Angeles Rams may be will to part ways with a free-agent pickup from 2024. “Kamren Curl was a late addition to the Rams’ defense one year ago. Now he’s facing a nebulous future as the temperatures rise in Southern California. The safety delivered mixed results in his Rams debut of 2024…”
“Curl watched his tackle production dip,” added Reyna. “He went from piling 115 tackles in 2023 with the Washington Commanders to 79 as a Ram. Granted he played in front of a stout front seven featuring prized rookie Jared Verse setting the tone. But that type of drop in tackles is one alarm that sets off for Curl.”
Despite those thoughts, Curl was Pro Football Focus’ 37th-ranked safety in 2024. He finished third on Sean McVay’s team with 79 tackles. The 16-game starter totaled one sack, a pair of forced fumbles, nine passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. Curl also started both of the Rams’ postseason games and finished with a combined eight tackles. All told, It would be a very intriguing addition for Canales's squad.
