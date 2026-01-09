How the Panthers can upset the Rams a second time this year

This week, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports took a look at all six first-round NFL playoff contests. His eye was on the six underdogs and ranked those teams in terms of their upset capability.

The football analyst is obviously giving the Carolina Panthers not much of a chance of knocking off the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. The NFC South champions host Sean McVay’s 12-5 team on Saturday afternoon.

“Carolina has already pulled off an upset victory over the Rams once this season,” explained Dubin, “so it's tough to place the Panthers down here on the list. But there's a reason L.A. is favored by 10.5 points on the road: the Rams are a much better team than are the Panthers, who went just 8-9 this year and needed a ton of help to even get into the postseason."

"If Bryce Young plays like he did in the first game against the Rams," added Dubin, "and if Matthew Stafford turns it over three times again, then the Panthers have a shot; but it's tough to see things playing out exactly that way again.”

In that Week 13 matchup, Young hit on 15 of his 20 throws for 206 yards and three scores. His touchdown tosses to running back Chuba Hubbard, Jalen Coker, and Tetairoa McMillan covered 35, 33, and 43 yards, respectively.

Meanwhile, Stafford finished 18-of-28 for 243 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Davante Adams. However, he was picked off twice late in the first quarter. First, he was intercepted in the end zone by safety Nick Scott. On the Rams’ next possession, cornerback Mike Jackson stepped in front of a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter and with his team down 31-28, Stafford was sacked by Derrick Brown and fumbled, and Panthers’ teammate A'Shawn Robinson scooped up the prize with less than three minutes to play. McVay’s club never saw the ball again.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the improved Panthers. Does Canales’s team have one more shocking win in them?

