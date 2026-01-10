Bryce Young makes NFL playoff debut, 5 things to know about Panthers vs. Rams

It’s nearly impossible to figure out the 2025 Carolina Panthers. The team lost its first two games this season and closed the campaign with a pair of consecutive losses. In between, Dave Canales’s club forged an 8-5 record. That included wins over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, as well as snapping a five-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The franchise has now posted eight consecutive losing seasons dating back to 2018. But thanks to the fact that the Panthers owned a combined 3-1 record vs. the Falcons and Bucs, they emerged as NFC South champions after all three teams finished 8-9, It’s the team’s first division title since 2015, and Saturday marks their first postseason appearance since 2017.

However, Canales’s team is expected to be one-and-done in this rematch with Sean McVay’s team. Despite the fact that the Panthers played perhaps their most complete game of the season in a 31-28 home win over the Rams in Week 13, Carolina is a heavy home underdog at Bank of America Stadium.

In the club’s first encounter, quarterback Bryce Young completed 15-of-20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Carolina’s ground game rolled up 164 yards, and the Panthers’ defense forced Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford into three costly turnovers.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) celebrates after Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Go figure.

Panthers vs. Rams History

There was a time when these franchises (1995-2001) met twice a season. That’s when the Panthers were as member of a five-team NFC West that included the Rams, 49ers, Falcons, and Saints. That all changed with realignment in 2002. Including the postseason and this year’s 31-28 win by Carolina in Week 13, the Panthers now own a 14-10 overall edge in this series that dates back to 1995.

Panthers Postseason History

Carolina is making its first playoff appearance since a 31-26 loss to the Saints at the Superdome in the 2017 wild card round. Meanwhile, the Panthers are hosting a postseason game for the first time since routing the Arizona Cardinals, 49-15, in the NFC Championship Game. All told, the franchise owns a 9-8 postseason record (5-3 at home, 4-4 on the road, and 0-2 in Super Bowls) dating back to their first playoff game in 1996.

Carolina Could Have Rams’ Defense on the Run

Los Angeles’ rushing defense finished 12th in the NFL, giving up just 110.8 yards per game. However, Chris Shula’s unit surrendered 160-plus yards on the ground in three of their last six outings (all losses). All told, McVay’s team was gashed by the Panthers (164), Seahawks (171), and Falcons (219), respectively.

Ball security is always a key to victory, and is apparently very important to Canales’s club. All told, Carolina committed 23 turnovers this season, one more than in 2024. In eight victories this season, the Panthers gave up the football just five times. In their nine setbacks, Young and company committed 18 turnovers.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ QB Bryce Young

McVay’s running attack was much-improved from a year ago. In 2024, the Rams finished 24th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (103.8). This season, only six teams in the league gained more yards per game on the ground (126.6). Kyren Williams (1,252) and Blake Corum (746) teamed for 1,998 yards and 16 TDs.

When Carolina knocked off the Rams in Week 13, the team got a strong game from Young, He was 15-of-20 for 206 yards and three scores, and two of those TD passes came on fourth down. There was a 33-yarder to Jalen Coker in the third quarter and a 43-yard toss to Tetairoa McMillan with 6:34 to play.

