Panthers linked to 20-INT Ravens vet who could be cap casualty
With just over a week before the start of the 2025 NFL fiscal year, the Carolina Panthers have a little over $28 million in cap room to work with this offseason (via Spotrac). Obviously, that could change if the team restructures a few contracts.
The Baltimore Ravens could be getting ready to gain a little breathing room financially by parting ways with a former ballhawk that entered the NFL in 2017 as a second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints.
That year should bring back good and bad memories for any member of the Panthers’ franchise still with the organization. That was the last season Carolina reached the playoffs. The bad news? The club dropped three games to the Saints that season, including a 31-26 setback in the wild card round.
If he hits the open market, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports feels that Williams, if he’s available, will return to the NFC South. “A reunion with the New Orleans Saints should be in the plans. The team doesn’t have the financial liberty to drastically improve their secondary after trading veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore last year to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Paulson Adebo will test free agency and safety veteran Tyrann Mathieu could be cut to budget its woes.”
On the other hand, Palacios didn’t rule out the Panthers being in play if the eight-year pro hits the open market. “Cornerback Jaycee Horn is conducting contract talks with Carolina with no realistic path so the Panthers need help,” explained Palacios. “They don’t get it back from Xavier Woods, who is a free agent this offseason, so this means they could find a way to fit Williams to revive the Panthers pass defense.”
Revive would be an understatement. Carolina allowed an NFL-high 35 scores through the air this past season, and managed only nine interceptions. However, health has been an issue for Williams as of late, and it’s affected his production. In his first six seasons, he picked off 19 passes, and also had an interception in the 2017 playoffs. In the past two years, he’s missed a combined 12 regular-season contests and has totaled only one interception.
