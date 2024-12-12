Panthers rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders talks about his scary neck injury against Chiefs
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had a real playmaker at tight end. In fact it's been a roster hole ever since Greg Olsen's foot injury started slowing him down back in 2017. To be fair, the organization hasn't invested much at this position since Olsen's exit. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders represents the first real hope that dynamic could change in several years.
Sanders was just beginning to catch fire back in November when he had his promising rookie season interrupted by a scary neck injury. In the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sanders was balling out, having just secured his third catch for 49 yards when it happened.
Watch Sanders dive over a defender and land on his head and neck, which resulted in him being stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital.
Ja'Tavion Sanders injury replay
Sanders was fortunate not to have suffered a concussion or a potential season or career-threatening accident, here. Yesterday in the locker room ESPN beat reporter David Newton asked Sanders about the injury, which Sanders admitted was scary.
Ja'Tavion Sanders on neck injury
Sanders sat out the following game against Tampa but he returned to the lineup last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was only targeted once though and recorded zero catches. It may take a while for him to re-establish his rhythm with Bryce Young.
