Panthers porous run defense gets hammered again, this time by Bijan Robinson & Tyler Allgeier
As of right now, the Carolina Panthers only have a one-headed monster at running back. Chuba Hubbard had another productive game today against the Atlanta Falcons, posting 92 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) and keeping his great success rate going strong.
However, at least until Jonathon Brooks finally joins the lineup, Hubbard is only one guy and today he was out-numbered by Atlanta's two-headed monster in their backfield. TylerAllgeier and Bijan Robinson went off against Carolina's poor run defense, totaling exactly 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns between them on 33 carries - around six yards per attempt.
Bijan Robinson TD vs. Panthers run D
Tyler Allgeier's Beast Mode run
The Falcons went on to win 38-20 despite Kirk Cousins only finishing with 225 passing yards. Without Derrick Brown to stabilize the middle of their defensive line it's difficult to see how Carolina can turn this dynamic around. Until they prove they can stop it, more and more teams are going to wind up running more than they pass against the Panthers.
