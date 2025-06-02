Panthers-Saints blockbuster trade proposal adds 3-time All-Pro to Carolina's defense
Even after the major signing of safety Tre'von Moehrig, it was clear that the Carolina Panthers weren't done adding at the position.
Before the team added Lathan Ransom in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Carolina hosted Indianapolis Colts free-agent safety Julian Blackmon for a visit.
While it remains to be seen how keen the Panthers are on adding another safety after drafting Ransom, it's something the Panthers should consider.
If Ransom isn't ready for a significant role in 2025, Carolina will have to lean on a shaky safeties room that is chock full of lackluster options, including Nick Scott.
That's simply not going to cut it for a Panthers team desperately attempting to do better on defense this season.
One player the Panthers should kick the tires on is New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, who would definitely help add credibility to the position in Carolina.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios recently made a plea with Carolina to inquire about a trade for the three-time All-Pro.
"Meanwhile, the Panthers have finally made some moves to improve their defense after spending two offseasons building an offense for quarterback Bryce Young," he wrote. "Carolina signed Trevon Moehrig to salvage the secondary unit alongside Nick Scott since they have one of the worst pass secondaries last year. Scott won’t replicate the same success as Moehrig might have, so that Mathieu would be the obvious upgrade."
A former Super Bowl champ and one of the best safeties of his era, Mathieu would add valuable experience to the Panthers' secondary.
He also offers some versatility with his experience playing back deep, in the box, and in the slot.
Now, is Mathieu the player he once was at the age of 33? No, but he's better than anyone the Panthers have not named Tre'von Moehrig.
There are a few problems with this scenario, though, with the first being that there's been zero indication Mathieu wants to be traded, although it's possible he might want out given New Orleans' rough situation.
But even if he wants to be traded, the Panthers aren't likely to be high on his list. Granted, Mathieu doesn't have a no-trade clause, but we'd expect the Saints to try and give him what he wants out of respect.
All that said, if Mathieu does hit the trade block and is willing to come to Carolina, the Panthers should definitely pull the trigger.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Frustrating Panthers defender could follow Jadeveon Clowney out door
Carolina Panthers June 1 salary cap space update for 2025 season
Panthers executive sees more than one role for rookie running back