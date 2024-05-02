Panthers 2024 Schedule for Rookie Minicamp, OTAs + Mandatory Minicamp
Hire a GM? Check. Hire a head coach? Check. Fill out coaching staff/front office? Check. Free agency? Check. NFL Draft? Check. We are moving right along this offseason and wouldn’t you know it? It’s already May.
Now on deck for the Carolina Panthers - as well as the other 31 teams in the league - is OTAs and minicamp. The Panthers already got a little bit of a head start by holding a voluntary veteran minicamp ahead of the draft, which is something clubs with a new head coach are permitted to do. All but three players participated in that window, giving Dave Canales a strong attendance to work with.
Here soon, the coaching staff will get their hands on the rookies they selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, along with undrafted free agents. Shortly after, the whole band will get together for OTAs which spans a little over two weeks. During this time, the staff will begin to install the playbook piece by piece.
Below are the dates for the Panthers’ offseason workout program which were released on Wednesday.
Rookie Minicamp
May 10-12
OTAs
May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
June 3-4, June 6
Mandatory Minicamp
June 11-13
