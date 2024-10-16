Panthers poach edge rusher off Steelers practice squad, add depth at inside linebacker
Thanks to a flurry of injuries, an already-weak Carolina Panthers defensive front-seven is currently the worst in the league, at least on paper. To help address a couple of their hardest-hit positions on this side of the ball, the team announced a few roster moves on Tuesday.
Panthers sign Jacoby Windman
First of all, the Panthers have signed outside linebacker Jacoby Windman off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. Windman (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) played three years of his college career at UNLV and two at Michigan State. All together he put up 18.5 sacks, 29 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups and nine forced fumbles in 41 college games.
Windman went undrafted and spent the last couple of weeks on Pittsburgh's practice squad. For now Windman should be considered at the bottom end of the team's edge rotation. He may or may not see playing time the next couple of weeks depending on how well and how fast Jadeveon Clowney's shoulder heals, and if the Panthers can finally get DJ Wonnum into the lineup after starting the year on the PUP list. Outside linebacker Tarron Jackson was waived from the 53-man rosterto make room for Windman.
Panthers sign Shaq Quarterman
The Panthers also added some depth at inside linebacker by signing former Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Shaq Quarterman to their practice squad. Quarterman (6-foot-0, 234 pounds) played his college ball at Miami (FL) and then was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Jags.
Quarterman appeared in 63 games for Jacksonville over the next four seasons, putting in a total of 941 snaps - all of them coming on special teams. Quarterman has played three games for the Los Angeles Chargers this year, also exclusively on special teams. to make room for Quarterman, wide receiver Deon Cain has been waived from the practice squad.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jaycee Horn on how the Panthers can improve NFL’s worst defense
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina
Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT
ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young