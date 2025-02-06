Panthers urged to make massive NFL Draft trade for explosive defender
The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, and due to the fact that they already have a quarterback in Bryce Young, there are many directions in which the Panthers can go with the selection.
They can stay put and select a wide receiver. They can trade up for a player they really like. They can trade back for more draft capital.
Joe Person of The Athletic has explored the latter option in a recent piece and feels that Carolina may want to trade down and then take Marshall Thundering Herd edge rusher Mike Green.
"The 6-3 Green is an intriguing prospect — one who left high school as a 215-pound linebacker/tight end before growing into a 251-pound pass rusher who led all FBS players with 17 sacks in 2024," Person wrote.
Even calling Green "intriguing" is an understatement.
There may be a chance that Green develops into the most dynamic pass rusher in this draft class, as he also racked up 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to go along with his sack total.
Green began his collegiate career at Virginia in 2021, but transferred to Marshall ahead of 2023.
The Panthers are in dire need of pass-rushing help, as they finished with just 32 sacks this past season, which ranked toward the bottom of the NFL.
This draft class is chock-full of compelling edge rushers, but Green may ultimately be the best of the bunch.
Plus, Carolina would be able to obtain even more draft picks in this scenario.
