Panthers make another offensive line adjustment going into Week 12 matchup
It's been a highly-impressive 2024 NFL season for the Carolina Panthers' offensive line, which is by far the team's best and most-consistent unit on the roster. It might also be the deepest group on the team. Despite missing multiple starters for different stretches the unit has continued to perform well, both blocking for the run and in pss protection.
This week there will be another change to the lineup. Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu had been out for the last two games with an ankle injury. However, he will be returning this week. Brady Christensen had been playing on the blindside in his place. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters yesterday that Chistensen will not be sliding over to start at center again, as he did a few games earlier this season when Austin Corbett was out. Instead, he'll give the ball to Cade Mays.
Mays will be facing quite a challenge on Sunday, as he'll be lining up across from Chris Jones, who's arguably the best interior pass rusher in the game now that Aaron Donald is retired. However, Mays has a lot of experience going up against A-list interior disrupters, as Canales mentioned to reporters yesterday.
"He did a great job last week just pairing with Rob Hunt and with Damian, going against Dexter Lawrence, who he saw in practice, so that was a little bit of an advantage for him... All camp against Derrick Brown and then you go against Dexter Lawrence and the likes, so I think some experience playing against those types of guys.
In his two starts this season Mays has only allowed two pressures and no sacks.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Bryce Young in return to lineup
5 NFL draft prospects Panthers fans should watch this weekend
Why Steve Smith is overdue to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame