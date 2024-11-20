Why Panthers great Steve Smith is overdue to make Pro Football Hall of Fame
This year, former Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith is in his fourth year for Hall of Fame voting. He's made it to the semifinals every single year, which means he and 24 others, including Luke Kuechly, can be voted in. So far, Smith hasn't had the success he needs, which is shocking. One of the best wide receivers in NFL history, the lack of 89 in Canton is glaring.
Steve Smith ranks eighth all-time in NFL receiving yards with 14,731. Of the seven players ahead of him, six are already Hall of Famers. The lone omission is Larry Fitzgerald who is not eligible for the Hall until 2026 but will be inducted anyway.
Marvin Harrison, Andre Johnson, Cris Carter, James Lofton, Andre Reed, Steve Largent, Art Monk, and Michael Irvin are just some of the Hall of Famers with fewer receiving yards than Smith. Smith also ranks 12th in receptions. Of the 10 ahead of him not counting Fitzgerald, seven are Hall of Famers.
Smith also has one of the 16 NFL Triple Crown seasons in which one player led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He was also, by and large, the only notable player on his offense. He never had another comparable receiver taking some coverage away.
The Panthers were also a run-heavy team, even during Smith's Triple Crown season. They didn't pass very often and Smith did not play during the passing boom. Carolina was a running game/defense team, but Smith put up historic stats nonetheless.
It would be a shock if Smith didn't eventually get into the Hall of Fame. It would go down as one of the worst omissions in the history of the sport. That said, it's still stunning that he's still on the ballot after three years. Perhaps 2025 voters will finally rectify this and put the Panthers legend in the Hall of Fame.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers hold steady, Chiefs fall from #1 spot
Where do the Carolina Panthers rank in total 2025 NFL draft capital?
Dave Canales finally announces QB decision for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Panthers announce 4 roster moves, including TE Ian Thomas to IR