Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig not apologizing for big hit against Texans
As the Carolina Panthers celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their all-time great 2015 squad, a few things have come into focus. The first is how little this team has accomplished since that year (one playoff appearance and no wins) and the other is how different that team's DNA was compared to every Panthers team that's come since.
While Cam Newton earned most of the headlines for his MVP campaign, Carolina's 15-1 record was arguably more a product of an exceptional defense that had all-stars at all three levels. A diverse cast of talented players all had their own attributes, but something that most of them had in common was an affinity for the physical part of the game.
That may be the one thing that's been missed most for the Panthers defense over the last 10 years - a lack of true heavy hitters. The front office hopes that this dynamic is starting to turn around, though - in the form of free agent pickup Tre'Von Moehrig.
Moehrig is coming off a breakout season for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's far from a household name for NFL fans. While his ball skills are underrated the one thing you really need to know about his game is that he loves to lay big hits, which one Houston Texans receiver discovered first-hand during yesterday's joint practice.
Here's an account of the hit and what Moehrig had to say about it afterwards, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig delivered a big (and clean) hit on wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on a catch across the middle. Houston players didn’t like it, but Moehrig didn’t particularly care. “My coach a couple years ago, he always taught me that (physicality) comes with the work, that comes with the game. So when things like that happen, you can’t flinch or be sorry about it... That’s the nature of football. I’ll deal with whatever happens afterwards.”
It seems like an obvious piece for any NFL team interested in contending, but that kind of attitude has been sorely missing from this defense for a long tme - especially since Luke Kuechly's sudden retirement in January of 2020.
The Panthers did have another physical piece on the back end of their defense, but the surprise release of linebacker Josey Jewell due to ongoing concussion symptoms robbed them of that and opened up a huge hole in the middle of their defense.
Carolina is going to need to find a suitable replacement for Jewell, and eventually more players like Moehrig who relish in the dirtier parts of the sport if they're going to return to the playoffs anytime soon.
