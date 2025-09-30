Point differentials show Dave Canales is even worse than Matt Rhule was for Panthers
The Dave Canales’s Era with the Carolina Panthers is only 21 games old. Unfortunately for the team and its head coach, they’ve come up winners just six times. One of the more notable aspects of this brief body of work is the reality that when the Panthers have fallen short, it’s been quite ugly more time than not.
For the second time in four weeks this season, Carolina lost a game by at least 16 points. There was a Week 1 disaster that added up to a 26-10 setback at Jacksonville. This past Sunday, the Panthers took the opening possession and marched seven plays for 79 yards and took a 7-0 at New England, only to watch the Patriots score the next six touchdowns of the game. Hence, Bryce Young and company wound up on the very short end of a 42-13 loss which dropped Carolina's record to 1-3.
Ponder these numbers courtesy via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer which are far from flattering when it comes to the Canales’s time as the team’s sideline leader.
All told, the Panthers’ 15 losses dating back to the start of the 2024 season have come by a total of 273 points, 11 of those by double digits. Meanwhile, Carolina’s four of the six victories under Canales have been by six points or less. Kaye’s number in terms of “point deficit in wins average” of 10.0 is inflated by the club’s 36-22 victory at Las Vegas in Week 3 a year ago, and this season’s surprising 30-0 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Flashback to 2020 and the start of head coach Matt Rhule’s stint with the club. It lasted just 38 games and he compiled a combined 11-27 win-loss record. Ironically, “just” 11 of his 27 setbacks were by 10 or more points. Rhule’s “overall point deficit in losses average” was 11.5 points per game, the same average when it came to his 11 victories.
No matter how you add it up, the Panthers haven’t been very competitive far more times than they’ve put up a decent fight under their current sideline leader.
