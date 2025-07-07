Potential Panthers target remains adamant about playing in 2025
On a recent edition of The Money Down Podcast, 13-year cornerback Stephon Gilmore expressed his desire to suit up for a 14th NFL season. He stated that he wanted to play in 2025, but “it’s got to be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? It’s got to be the right situation for me.”
The 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft has played for six different franchises, starting with the Buffalo Bills, and eventually with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings. The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 32 regular-season interceptions, plus two more during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII title run in 2018. Can he still be a factor in a year in which he turns 35 years old on September 19?
“The opposition targeted Gilmore 91 times as the primary defender in coverage last season,” explained Cody Nagel of CBS Sports, “allowing a 60.4 percent completion rate—tied for the 16th lowest among 32 defensive backs with at least 80 targets, per TruMedia. He surrendered five touchdowns, his most in a season since 2018—the same year he helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl LIII title.”
“Even at age 34,” added Nagel, “Gilmore has shown he can contribute at a high level in the right system. He logged 56 total tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception last season with the Vikings, missing two games with a hamstring injury.”
Gilmore was Pro Football Focus’ No. 68 cornerback in 2024. He finished with a 62.2 grade, his lowest since his final season with the Patriots (61.0) in 2020. Still, he could add some invaluable experience to a team such as the Panthers, who have a solid cornerback duo in 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and steady Mike Jackson. He was a Pro Bowler in Carolina in 2021, despite playing in only eight games.
“I still love the game,” explained Gilmore. “I still can contribute. It’s just got to be the right place.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss