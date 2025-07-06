All Panthers

NFL free agency: Former defensive superstar linked to reunion with Panthers

The 34-year-old defender has played for five different teams the past five seasons. Could veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore enjoy a second stint in Carolina?

Russell Baxter

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
He was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has made his mark in professional football. He has played a total of 13 seasons with six different franchises. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2018 (LIII), and was the NFL Defensive Player in ’19.

Over the past five seasons, Gilmore has played for the Pats (2020), Carolina Panthers (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2023), and the Minnesota Vikings this past season.

“I want to play this year,” explained the experienced defender recently on The Money Down Podcast. “It’s got to be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? It’s got to be the right situation for me. You know what I’m saying? I’m not just going to sign anywhere, so it’s got to be the right situation.”

Stephon Gilmore Vikings
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Latham of Last Word on Sports has a few suggestions for the ball-hawking pro. Number one on the list is a return to Charlotte. “Stephon Gilmore is a Carolina native,” explained Latham, “so it only makes sense that he returns to his home state for what could be the final season of his career. Quarterback Bryce Young showed real promise down the stretch last year, and the team bolstered the defense with players like Tre’von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, and Day 2 picks Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

"While they probably won’t win the Super Bowl,” added Latham, “they could compete in a wide-open NFC South…” Latham also spoke about Gilmore joining the cornerback duo of 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Competing in the division would be a good start. The Panthers haven’t won the NFC South since their Super Bowl 50 season of 2015. As for Gilmore, his lone season in Carolina was in 2021. He played in only eight games, but finished with 16 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and earned a Pro Bowl invitation.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.