NFL free agency: Former defensive superstar linked to reunion with Panthers
He was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has made his mark in professional football. He has played a total of 13 seasons with six different franchises. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2018 (LIII), and was the NFL Defensive Player in ’19.
Over the past five seasons, Gilmore has played for the Pats (2020), Carolina Panthers (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2023), and the Minnesota Vikings this past season.
“I want to play this year,” explained the experienced defender recently on The Money Down Podcast. “It’s got to be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? It’s got to be the right situation for me. You know what I’m saying? I’m not just going to sign anywhere, so it’s got to be the right situation.”
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has a few suggestions for the ball-hawking pro. Number one on the list is a return to Charlotte. “Stephon Gilmore is a Carolina native,” explained Latham, “so it only makes sense that he returns to his home state for what could be the final season of his career. Quarterback Bryce Young showed real promise down the stretch last year, and the team bolstered the defense with players like Tre’von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, and Day 2 picks Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
"While they probably won’t win the Super Bowl,” added Latham, “they could compete in a wide-open NFC South…” Latham also spoke about Gilmore joining the cornerback duo of 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.
Competing in the division would be a good start. The Panthers haven’t won the NFC South since their Super Bowl 50 season of 2015. As for Gilmore, his lone season in Carolina was in 2021. He played in only eight games, but finished with 16 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and earned a Pro Bowl invitation.
