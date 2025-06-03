All Panthers

Panthers’ Pro Bowl cornerback earns respectable ranking from PFF

It was a rough 2024 for the Carolina Panthers’ defensive unit. One positive resided in the secondary as cornerback Jaycee Horn enjoyed a career campaign.

Russell Baxter

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) runs on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) runs on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The numbers regarding the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense are disturbing indeed. Led by coordinator Ejiro Evero, the team allowed the most total yards per game in the league (404.5), and an NFL-high 179.8 yards per game on the ground. The club finished with a mere 32 sacks (tied for the third-fewest in the league) and only 17 takeaways. All told, the Panthers gave up an NFL single-season record 534 points.

Carolina defenders allowed 59 offensive touchdowns—including an NFL-high 35 through the air. That latter number is a bit surprising as the Panthers do have a pretty solid cornerback tandem in Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and underrated Mike Jackson. A look at Pro Football Focus’ final rankings at the position in 2024 shows the latter at No. 48, and Horn at No. 56.

Nonetheless, PFF’s John Kosko recently released the service’s cornerback rankings for the upcoming season. Kosko listed the Top 32 players at the position, and Horn is 25th on the list.

Jaycee Hor
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) questions a call by the official during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Horn is talented but has struggled with injuries in the NFL,” explained Kosko. “Despite being the league’s second-highest-paid cornerback, Horn ranks only 23rd in PFF advanced coverage grade over the past three seasons and 23rd in standard PFF coverage grade (79.6) across the past two.”

The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has yet to play a complete season. However, the former University of South Carolina standout put up plenty of personal highs in 2024, starting with appearing and starting in 15 contests. There were career bests when it came to tackles (68), passes defensed (13) and sacks (2.0). He also came up with one interception. His performance resulted in Horn being named to his first Pro Bowl.

If the four-year pro can stay on the field and build off his performance this past season, he may climb up Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings as NFL 2025 unfolds.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.