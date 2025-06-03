Panthers’ Pro Bowl cornerback earns respectable ranking from PFF
The numbers regarding the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense are disturbing indeed. Led by coordinator Ejiro Evero, the team allowed the most total yards per game in the league (404.5), and an NFL-high 179.8 yards per game on the ground. The club finished with a mere 32 sacks (tied for the third-fewest in the league) and only 17 takeaways. All told, the Panthers gave up an NFL single-season record 534 points.
Carolina defenders allowed 59 offensive touchdowns—including an NFL-high 35 through the air. That latter number is a bit surprising as the Panthers do have a pretty solid cornerback tandem in Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and underrated Mike Jackson. A look at Pro Football Focus’ final rankings at the position in 2024 shows the latter at No. 48, and Horn at No. 56.
Nonetheless, PFF’s John Kosko recently released the service’s cornerback rankings for the upcoming season. Kosko listed the Top 32 players at the position, and Horn is 25th on the list.
“Horn is talented but has struggled with injuries in the NFL,” explained Kosko. “Despite being the league’s second-highest-paid cornerback, Horn ranks only 23rd in PFF advanced coverage grade over the past three seasons and 23rd in standard PFF coverage grade (79.6) across the past two.”
The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has yet to play a complete season. However, the former University of South Carolina standout put up plenty of personal highs in 2024, starting with appearing and starting in 15 contests. There were career bests when it came to tackles (68), passes defensed (13) and sacks (2.0). He also came up with one interception. His performance resulted in Horn being named to his first Pro Bowl.
If the four-year pro can stay on the field and build off his performance this past season, he may climb up Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings as NFL 2025 unfolds.
