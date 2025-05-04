Pro Football Focus analyst names Panthers 2025 NFL draft class his favorite
There are various opinions when it not only comes to how a team has fared in the NFL draft, but whether handing out grades so soon after the three-day exercise is an accurate gauge of how a club has really fared. Some analysts prefer to wait until these actually take the field with their teams. Others will tell you it takes a couple of years to actually show the total impact of the class.
Regardless, it makes for a lot of conversation regarding professional football. Recently, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus gave his thoughts on his 10 favorite 2025 NFL draft classes. There were two teams he gave A-plus grades to—the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.
The eight selections were wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (1-Arizona), edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen, (3-Mississippi), running back Trevor Etienne (4-Georgia), safety Lathan Ransom (4b-Ohio State), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (5-Florida), tight end Mitchell Evans (5b-Notre Dame), and wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. (6-Colorado).
“The Panthers tied for my favorite draft class,” explained Sikkema. “Not only did I love the players and the value at which many of them were selected, but I also loved their overall offseason strategy, with this draft haul being a bow on top.
“McMillan, who led college football with 36 contested catches over the past two seasons, gives Carolina a potential star as a WR1, which allows them to use Xavier Legette in fewer high-volume situations—and more situationally for his skill set. Scourton and Umanmielen are excellent pass-rush players to take bets on, especially with where they were drafted. The Panthers also have rotational and potential starting players in Etienne, Ransom, Jackson and Evans.”
Combined with a free-agent class that includes safety Tre’von Moehrig, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, and most recently wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, GM Dan Morgan has added a lot of new faces this offseason. Whether his efforts pay off is another matter for later this year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Steve Smith got right - and wrong - about the Panthers WR corps
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young slapped with harsh reality check
Panthers still considered among NFC’s worst teams despite strong draft
Super Bowl champ predicts Bryce Young will have a big year in 2025