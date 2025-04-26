Panthers' newest addition to secondary could be a big hit in Carolina
As has been stated and repeated, the Carolina Panthers gave up the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league in 2024. Their pass rush produced only 32 sacks. Dave Canales’s team surrendered 534 points—the most in a single season in league history.
The Panthers also surrendered 35 touchdown passes in 17 games, which was also the most in the NFL this past season. The club is set at cornerback with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, both who signed new contracts this offseason. It’s the safety position that was a huge issue in ’24. In free agency, GM Dan Morgan inked Tre’Von Moehrig (Raiders) to a three-year deal. In Saturday’s draft, he used a fourth-round pick on a player that promises to bring something the Panthers certainly missed this past season.
“(Lathan) Ransom is an experienced starter and natural strong safety with adequate size,” explained NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “all-day toughness and a proactive approach at the position. He plays with decisive eyes and good instincts that place him where he needs to be. He flows hard and fast. He’s a physical striker in run support and as an intimidator over the middle. Ransom is at his best playing downhill but can handle split safety duties.
“He might not have the coverage burst or top-end speed for some individual matchups but does a nice job of sticking to tight ends in man coverage. In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder.”
You can look at a lot of numbers, but one stands out when it comes to the Buckeyes’ defender. In five seasons at Ohio State, Ransom racked up 227 tackles in 56 outings. There were 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries—returning one for a score in ’24. The big statistic is six forced fumbles, including three this past season.
