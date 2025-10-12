Frustrated Jerry Jones doesn't speak to media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 6 of the NFL season as slight favorites on the road against the Carolina Panthers, but the team is leaving Bank of America Stadium with a big L.
Dallas came up short against Carolina, falling to 2-3-1 on the season after another defensive failure.
The Cowboys could not get a stop when the team needed it the most, with a questionable defensive play call on a crucial fourth down late in the game. The Panthers ultimately kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, securing a 30-27 win.
MORE: 2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
Following the game, it was clear that frustrations are at an all-time high for the team, with Jerry Jones, who loves chatting with the media, left speechless.
Jones did not speak with the media after the game, leading to a cheeky comment from former star wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant wrote on X, "Somebody a** getting fired!" after it was revealed that Jones did not have anything to say.
It is very rare for the Cowboys to make a midseason coaching change. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't going anywhere, but there needs to be a serious conversation about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys offense has been flfying high, but the Cowboys' defense is giving up an average of more than 30 points per game this season.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives vote of confidence to Matt Eberflus despite total failure
If the team can't get any stops, the offense has to be perfect for the team to win. Unfortunately on Sunday afternoon, it was not. And Jerry is taking notice.
The Cowboys will attempt to bounce back next weekend when they return home to host the division rival Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc