Frustrated Jerry Jones doesn't speak to media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not speak to the media following the team's disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 6 of the NFL season as slight favorites on the road against the Carolina Panthers, but the team is leaving Bank of America Stadium with a big L.

Dallas came up short against Carolina, falling to 2-3-1 on the season after another defensive failure.

The Cowboys could not get a stop when the team needed it the most, with a questionable defensive play call on a crucial fourth down late in the game. The Panthers ultimately kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, securing a 30-27 win.

Following the game, it was clear that frustrations are at an all-time high for the team, with Jerry Jones, who loves chatting with the media, left speechless.

Jones did not speak with the media after the game, leading to a cheeky comment from former star wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant wrote on X, "Somebody a** getting fired!" after it was revealed that Jones did not have anything to say.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It is very rare for the Cowboys to make a midseason coaching change. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't going anywhere, but there needs to be a serious conversation about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys offense has been flfying high, but the Cowboys' defense is giving up an average of more than 30 points per game this season.

If the team can't get any stops, the offense has to be perfect for the team to win. Unfortunately on Sunday afternoon, it was not. And Jerry is taking notice.

The Cowboys will attempt to bounce back next weekend when they return home to host the division rival Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
