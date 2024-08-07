Panthers rookies to watch making their NFL debuts in preseason game vs. Patriots
The Carolina Panthers will make their preseason debut tomorrow night on the road against the New England Patriots, which will be that franchise's first game in the post-Bill Belichick era. The Panthers are trying to turn the page themselves after another poor finish last season, their sixth straight with a losing record. In order to leave that sorry recent past behind, Carolina will need a new generation of young players to step up and help turn the team's fortunes around.
Unfortunately we won't get to see the team's two most-important rookies on Thursday. Their first-round pick, wide receiver Xavier Legette is unlikely to play due to an ankle injury he suffered at practice recently. Meanwhile, second-round running back Jonathon Brooks is not expected to join the team until around October after suffering a torn ACL last season.
Nevertheless, there are still a few first-year players who could begin to make a name for themselves against New England. Playing time is always at best a guess for the preseason, but we expect these three draft picks to get at least a good long look.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
The fact that Ian Thomas is still somehow at the top of this team's depth chart at tight end says everything you need to know about the mismanagement it's suffered in recent years. Taking Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round out of Texas represents their first real investment in this position since Greg Olsen left for Seattle at the tail end of his career. While his college numbers were nothing special, Sanders has the frame and athleticism to succeed in the red zone at this level.
LB Trevin Wallace
Unlike tight end, there's a long-standing tradition of excellence - or at least pretty-goodness at the off-ball linebacker spots. The latest addition to the group is Trevin Wallace, who Carolina picked in the third round of the draft. Wallace did a bit of everything during his time at Kentucky and was one of the top linebacker prospects in the class of 2024, but the NFL represents a rough learning curve for even some of the most-gifted rookies. How Wallace handles his first pro action could tell us much about where he's headed.
CB Chau Smith-Wade
Last but not least there's cornerback Chau Smith-Wade out of Washington State, where he put up three interceptions and 18 pass breakups in just 33 games. At training camp thus far he has been working behind veteran Troy HIll in the slot. If Smith-Wade can hit the ground running it could seriously bolster the depth of one of their weakest units on the roster.
