Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson mocks the Panthers, who overdrafted him
Dunking on the Carolina Panthers is all the rage this year, especially if they traded you to another team. After they were dealt a few weeks ago both Diontae Johnson and Johnathan Mingo took parting shots at the organization. Now we can add former Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson to the list of aggrieved ex-Panthers.
Speaking with reporters yesterday after practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson was asked about this week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, which was characterized as a potential trap game. Jackson joked that he doesn't know what a trap game is, since he played in Carolina for a long time he wasn't famliar with the concept.
It's more than a little ironic coming from Jackson, who had a good deal to do with the team's struggles in his six years with the Panthers after they overdrafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Jackson did total 14 interceptions during his time with Carolina. However, he also gave up a ton of big plays in coverage, allowing 23 touchdowns as the nearest defender, according to Pro Football Reference.
This past offseason the Panthers traded Jackson and sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Diontae Johnson, which didn't work out, either. Johnson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for the right to move up a few spots on Day 3 of the draft.
