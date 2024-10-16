Steve Smith can't believe how bad Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has become
The Carolina Panthers have a good case to be called the worst team in the NFL right now. Then again, there's at least one other team that's a pretty strong candidate. That would be the Cleveland Browns, who are suffering under the weight of a quarterback situation that's somehow even worse than the one going on in Carolina.
At least while Bryce Young is on the sidelines, the worst starter in the league at the moment is easily Deshaun Watson, who's a ghost of a shell of a shadow of the elite talent he used to be. So far this season Watson has only managed to throw five touchdown passes to go with three interceptions and a 21.7 QBR that ranks 31st in the NFL. For an encore, Watson also has a historically-horrible contract and extensive off-the-field problems, to say the least.
The Browns have a pretty decent backup in former Buccaneers starter/Saints backup Jameis Winston, but thus far head coach Kevin Stefanski has refused to give him a chance. Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith can't believe the Browns will not make a change. Watch.
Steve Smith on Deshaun Watson vs. Jameis Winston
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jaycee Horn on how the Panthers can improve NFL’s worst defense
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina
Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT
ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young