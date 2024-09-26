Steve Smith thinks former teammate could fill in for Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa on IR
Few things are stranger than the sight of Steve Smith wearing a Baltimore Ravens uniform. The greatest Carolina Panthers receiver in franchise history should have never been allowed to leave, but there's no stuffing the feathers back on that turkey.
From 2014-2016 Smith finished out his NFL career with Baltimore, and while he was no longer at his best he still managed to post over 2,500 yards and score 14 touchdowns in 37 career games there. Smith's starting quarterback in Baltimore was Joe Flacco, who never quite got back to that famous 2012 playoff level that the Ravens road to the Super Bowl. However, Flacco is somehow still kicking around the NFL at the ripe old age of 39.
Most recently, Flacco stepped in for the Cleveland Browns last year and wound up going 4-1, so he still has at least something left in that arm. Smith thinks that Flacco could be the best choice for the Miami Dolphins to start at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa on IR and the Seattle Seahawks' lethal new defense having beaten the hell out of their primary backup Skylar Thompson as well as third-stringer Tim Boyle on Sunday. The Dolphins recently signed Tyler Huntley, but there are better quarterbacks out there, including Flacco.
Here's 89 on why Flacco makes more sense for Miami than the other popular candidates.
Steve Smith on Joe Flacco's fit for Dolphins
