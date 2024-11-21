Steve Smith tells Julian Edelman about the time he was almost traded to the Patriots
You can make a strong case for Luke Kuechly, but from our perspective nobody has played their position better in Carolina Panthers history than Steve Smith played wide receiver. From 2001-2013 Smith put up some undeniably impressive numbers, especially considering his size. At his peak Smith led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2005, but he kept on producing 1,000-yard seasons right up until the end of his run in Carolina.
Smith eventually left for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after falling out with the Panthers' front office, then led by general manager Dave Gettleman. It very nearly went another way, though. Apparently at one point Smith was on the verge of being traded to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots at the height of their dynasty run. Here's Smith telling the story to Julian Edelman on his podcast.
Steve Smith on Patriots trade that fell through
