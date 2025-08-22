All Panthers

Steve Smith says Panthers fans should not expect him to buy them Bojangles

Carolina fans have it rough, indeed.

Tim Weaver

Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; American sports commentator Steve Smith announces prior to the match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.
Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; American sports commentator Steve Smith announces prior to the match between Orlando City and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It's generally not a good sign when your team's color commentator is one of the biggest stories coming out of a game, even if it's only the preseason. Last night's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers was another pretty sour taste for fans of the Carolina Panthers, who lost 19-10, finishing their preseason schedule with an 0-3 record.

Along the way, franchise legend Steve Smith's commentary was once again a topic of discussion. The Panthers broadcast was featured on NFL Network, so there was a national audience in this case. It sounds like most of the audience didn't care for his work, but we were treated to at least a couple of zingers. For one, Smith continues to drag defensive backs at every opportunity.

Steve Smith: DBs are failed WRs

Later on, we were treated to another when Smith was asked if he'd buy Panthers fans a Bojangles chicken sandwich. As you might have guessed, the answer was a no.

Steve Smith not buying anybody Bojangles

Smith's situation of course is that he's being sued by a Charlotte native for allegedly carrying out an affair with his wife, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band when Smith was playing for them at the end of his career.

