Steve Smith says Panthers fans should not expect him to buy them Bojangles
It's generally not a good sign when your team's color commentator is one of the biggest stories coming out of a game, even if it's only the preseason. Last night's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers was another pretty sour taste for fans of the Carolina Panthers, who lost 19-10, finishing their preseason schedule with an 0-3 record.
Along the way, franchise legend Steve Smith's commentary was once again a topic of discussion. The Panthers broadcast was featured on NFL Network, so there was a national audience in this case. It sounds like most of the audience didn't care for his work, but we were treated to at least a couple of zingers. For one, Smith continues to drag defensive backs at every opportunity.
Steve Smith: DBs are failed WRs
Later on, we were treated to another when Smith was asked if he'd buy Panthers fans a Bojangles chicken sandwich. As you might have guessed, the answer was a no.
Steve Smith not buying anybody Bojangles
Smith's situation of course is that he's being sued by a Charlotte native for allegedly carrying out an affair with his wife, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band when Smith was playing for them at the end of his career.
