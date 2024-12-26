ex-Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signing with heavyweight NFC contender
The toughest NFC team we have seen play this season is the Detroit Lions, and all due respect to the Philadelphia Eagles and other conference contenders, they're head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. However, the Lions are not afraid to add more help as they prepare to make their playoff run and they're being joined by a former Carolina Panthers quarterback.
According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Lions. Bridgewater is fresh off coaching his former high school football team in Florida to a State Championship.
This won't be Bridgewater's first go-round with Detroit. Teddy spent some time with the Lions in the 2023 season but only appeared in one game. Before that, Bridgewater had put in one season each in Miami and Denver after leaving Carolina following the 2020 NFL season.
Bridgewater had signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers after going 5-0 with the New Orleans Saints the previous season when Drew Brees was injured. That contract aged pretty poorly, as Bridgewater went 4-11 as Carolina's QB1. David Tepper quickly pulled the plug and attempted to start over by trading for Sam Darnold, which also didn't work out.
Bridgewater got his start in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings after getting picked in the first round of the draft out of Louisville. All together he has gone 33-32 as a starter at this level. In Detroit he will be backing up starter Jared Goff, likely ahead of Hendon Hooker on the depth chart.
The Lions look tough as the regular season comes to a close, but they've also been hammered by injuries more than any other team this year, especially on defense. Just a little bit more luck in this department might be enough to get them their first Super Bowl win.
