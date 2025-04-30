Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan ranked shockingly high in NFL rookie jersey sales
In the wake of the 2025 NFL draft, rookie jersey sales have begun and the numbers are rolling in. And, with that, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan landed shockingly high.
The list comes from CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston and shows that McMillan landed at No. 5 on the list.
The four players ranked ahead of McMillan in rookie jersey sales are the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward, the Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders and the Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, from No. 1 to No. 4.
Here's a look at the full top 10.
1. WR/CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
2. QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
3. QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
5. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
6. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
7. EDGE Abdul Carter, New York Giants
8. WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
9. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
10. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Why is McMillan's spot surprising? Well, the Panthers have one of the smaller fanbases in the NFL and don't draw much national attention.
Granted, Panthers fans aren't the only ones buying McMillan jerseys, as Arizona fans and fans of other teams around the league are likely investing in his threads, also.
However, to see him finishing before first-round picks from other teams like the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, all of whom have much bigger fanbases, is still a shock.
After it was thought that McMillan could slide due to an old video that surfaced before the draft that suggested me may not love football, McMillan still landed at No. 8 with the Panthers. The Carolina draft pick has since addressed that video.
"That was from my freshman year of high school," McMillan said, per Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio. "I definitely have grown, I definitely have matured since then. I feel like I wouldn't be here in front of y'all today without loving this game, without watching film. That was just young and dumb freshman me. I've definitely matured from that, for sure."
McMillan is going to sell a lot more jerseys if he can make the kind of impact many believe he will in the NFL.
In a shaky receivers room that also includes an aged Adam Thielen and unproven young talents like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, McMillan has a golden opportunity to make a huge impact in his first season.
