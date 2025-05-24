Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan names Bryce Young's best trait
During the pre-draft process it was clear who Bryce Young wanted the Carolina Panthers to pick at No. 8 overall. While they were widely expected to select Georgia's Jalon Walker at that spot, apparently Young stood on the table for the team to select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead. Young got what he wanted, and now he has a new No. 1 weapon to work with.
McMillan appreciates the vote of confidence that he got from Young and now he's returning the favor, sharing nothing but glowing praise for his new quarterback. In an exclusive interview with DJ Siddiqi from Forbes, McMillan was asked to name Young's best trait and he quickly named his humility.
Tetairoa McMillan on Bryce Young's humility
"I would say his humility for sure... he's not this rah-rah guy. He's not the dude that the media talks about a lot. We're looking at a dude that's been the best player on his team for every year. He was the best player in eighth grade. He went to Mater Dei, the best team in the country, and he graduated the best player in the country, liteally the No. 1 player in the country... went to Alabam, won the Heisman, went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft... but at the end of the day, he's always stayed true to himself."
It can be difficult for prospects who have dominated every level of the sport their entire lives to hit their head on the ceiling in the NFL - and Young certainly had to adjust to the highest level of competition in the sport. It seems Young has pulled through that adversity though - and the last time we saw him in Atlanta he was finally starting to look like a true No. 1 overall pick.
