Key Carolina Panthers draft pick named among top-10 NFL rookies to watch in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have little choice but to lean heavily on some of their 2025 NFL draft picks in their inaugural seasons as a pro. At the top of the list, No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan - a wide receiver out of Arizona - is projected to carry quite the heavy load for a rookie this year.
According to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projections for the coming season, McMillan will wind up seeing a team-high 120 targets, totaling 75 catches, 1,019 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That kind of production should put him in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and McMillan has been named one of the top-10 rookies to watch this season by Mateo Bratt Sportsnaut.
"The highest-ranked wide receiver in the draft, Tetairoa McMillan is a huge target for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, and his 6-foot-4 frame should cause matchup problems for opposing defenses. McMillan is a perfect fit for Carolina’s offense and will dominate 50/50 balls. He will be one of the most exciting rookies to watch."
Only Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, dual-threat star Travis Hunter and Titans quarterback Cam Ward ranked higher on the list.
While those numbers would be promising from McMillan, Panthers fans should recall that those numbers can also lie. Back in 2014 Kelvin Benjamin posted 74 catches, over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. On the surface that's strong poduction, especially for a rookie. However, the details matter- and it took Benjamin 145 targets to reach those totals - all while leaving a lot of yards and points on the field.
After missing the entire 2015 season due to injury, Benjamin had another relatively productive sophomore year with Carolina, but it didn't take long for the inevitable drop to come. Before his third season was even half over Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills and he had seen his last snaps as a pro by the 2019 season.
Hopefully McMillan's career arc takes a different trajectory, but the lesson is not to get too invested purely based on rookie numbers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense