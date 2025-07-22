This could be the season Carolina Panthers rediscover their pass rush
The Carolina Panthers have now lost at least 10 games in six consecutive seasons, a dubious franchise record. However, there is an air of positivity surrounding the team these days. After dropping seven of their first eight games under new head coach Dave Canales, the Panthers prevailed in four of their final nine outings this past season.
The club had numerous issues this past season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. One of those problems was also a major shortcoming in 2023. Hence, Joseph Person of The Athletic asked if there would be enough pass rush from the team this upcoming season?
Improving the pass rush this offseason was a priority for the Panthers
“The Panthers’ 32 sacks in 2024 tied for the third fewest in the league,” said Person. “A’Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney paced the Panthers with 5.5 sacks apiece, the lowest total for the team leader since Na’il Diggs and Damione Lewis finished with 3.5 in 2007. Those anemic ’24 numbers prompted the Panthers to replace outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu with A.C. Carter and move on from Clowney in favor of a youth movement at edge.”
It should also be noted that the Panthers finished dead last in the NFL the previous season with a mere 27 quarterback traps. General manager Dan Morgan addressed this two-year problem this offseason via free agency and the NFL draft.
“After signing Pat Jones following a seven-sack season in Minnesota,” explained Person, “the Panthers took two SEC edge rushers on the second night of the draft—Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. The Panthers need consistent pressure from Robinson and D.J. Wonnum, who had four sacks in eight games last year. Amaré Barno, another returning edge rusher, likely will start camp on the physically unable to perform list following a knee cleanup.” (as of Monday evening, Barno had not been placed on the PUP list).
Can these new faces deliver when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks? Keep in mind that Carolina’s 59 combined sacks since 2023 are four fewer than the Denver Broncos (63) managed in leading the league in 2024. Perhaps the various additions on the defensive front (Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, and Cam Jackson), along with the healthy return of 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown, will make life easier for these young pass-rushers.
