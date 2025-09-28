Uncomfortable QB questions return for Panthers after 29-point loss to Patriots
One step forward, two steps back. That seems to be about as far as the Carolina Panthers can get in this extended run of losing seasons. Even when it appears that they have finally turned a corner, things quickly go downhill - as they did in today's 42-13 road loss to the New England Patriots, who won just four games last season.
Speaking of last season, Bryce Young finished the 2024 campaign on a pretty high note - so much so that he seemed to have locked up the "franchise quarterback" label and would continue to rise to a star level.
That hasn't happened - and it's a sign of how poorly things have gone that head coach Dave Canales was asked after today's game if Young would start next week.
Dave Canales: Bryce Young 'absolutely' still starting
This is the only reasonable answer to that question - but the fact that it was even asked shows that Young's ascension is far from a sealed deal.
Andy Dalton did eventually come in and replace Young early in the fourth quarter when the result was already well-determined. However, Dalton showed during his mid-season string of starts last year that he only looks good when he faces a far below-average defense and at his age he's never going to be a QB1 again.
It's too early to tell what practice squad quarterback Hendon Hooker can be - as he's only thrown nine passes in his pro career so far. And if the Panthers want to find out the answer to that question they pretty much have to give up on the 2025 season.
If that happens, there's a good reason to believe that whoever winds up as the Panthers' starter would be better served doing it under a different head coach. Young does have to perform better but for now Dave Canales is still by far this team's biggest problem.
