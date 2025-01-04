NFL fines Vita Vea for clobbering Bryce Young on high hit last week
Bryce Young has made a lot of dazzling plays since returning to the lineup for the Carolina Panthers. Young has completed a high number of deep throws despite having arguably the weakest wide reciever room in the NFL to work with, he's made defenses pay with his legs, and he's come through with big drives in the clutch more than once.
The single most-impressive part of Young's resurgence has been how well he has thrown the ball under pressure, sometimes completing passes into tight windows despite taking big hits. This example from last week is perhaps the best. Watch Young hang tough in the pocket, deliver a strike to Leapin' Xavier Legette and then get cracked in the face by Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, who's about the same size as Bryce Young if he ate four other Bryce Youngs.
Bryce Young takes high hit from Vita Vea
No flag was thrown on the play, but the hit did not escape the league office's notice. According to Joe Person at The Athletic, Vea has been fined $16,883 for the illegal hit to the head/neck area.
While Young played well for the Panthers, the Bucs went on to crush them, 48-14. Tampa has now won 11 of the last 13 matchups between these division rivals.
In related news, defensive end A'Shawn Robinson was also fined $16,883 for a low hit on Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield.
